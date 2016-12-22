PM Ciolos says this year his government brought 7.23 bln euros from European Commission

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos said on Thursday that the government he’s running “did not lose billions of euros” as the Social Democrat Chair, Liviu Dragnea asserts, but managed to bring to Romania, in 2016, as many as 7.23 billion euros from the European Commission.

“The Ciolos Government did not ‘lose billions of euros’, but succeeded in bringing to Romania from the European Commission this year 7.23 billion euros, out of which almost 2.5 billion euros related to the current programme period,” explained Ciolos in a statement sent through the Government’s spokesman, Liviu Iolu.

The reaction of the Prime Minister follows a statement by the PSD leader who said that ‘the Ciolos Government is a national security risk because Romania has lost billions of euros.’

According to Ciolos, the incumbent government has raised the absorption rate by over 20pct, from 58pct, that were the records of all of the previous governments starting with 2007, to almost 82pct these days, mentioned Ciolos.

He added that the foreign direct investment brought to Romania have grown in by over 10pct as against last year.

“The Ciolos Government has brought to the country foreign direct investment worth 3.7 billion euros, by more than 10pct higher than in the previous year. Likewise, Romania has an economic growth of 5pct, the highest in the European Union in conditions of macro-economic stability,” added Dacian Ciolos.