PM Ciolos signs Bavarian Parliament’s guestbook, calls Bavaria “welcoming land for Transylvanian Saxon brothers “

Romanian Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos on Monday met Chairman of Bavarian Landtag Barbara Stamm and signed the institution guestbook.

“It is an honour for me to visit the Parliament of Bavaria, a welcoming land for our Transylvanian Saxon brothers,” Ciolos wrote in the guestbook.

Ciolos kicked off on Sunday a visit in Bavaria, accompanied by head of PM’s chancellery Dragos Tudorache and Romania’s ambassador in Berlin Emil Hurezeanu.

On Monday, the second day of his official visit to Munich, Ciolos also met Bavaria PM Horst Seehofer, and officials of Ost Ausschuss, the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations.

Ciolos attends round table on the IT&C: Romanian is second language spoken in Silicon Valley; we don’t intend to export these skills, but to offer specialists conditions inside the country

Romanian is the second language spoken in Silicon Valley, but the authorities do not intend to ‘export these skills’ but to offer the specialists conditions inside the country, Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos said on Monday at a round table on the IT&C, at the Munchner Technologiezentrum, during his visit to Germany.

The head of government reminded that in Romania IT specialists are trained in seven university centres, a part of them working abroad, in the most active zone of this field, included.

He added that IT specialists in Romania are also educated in large multinationals and in domestic start-ups.

“Romania enjoys one of the highest Internet speeds in the world, (…) and yet here too we have paradoxes because the Internet networks of the large cities are well developed whilst the rural areas have a lot of the so-called ‘white areas’,” the premier added.

“Our project is to invest to generalize these networks,” the head of the Romanian Government said , adding that this demarche should be a contribution of both the private companies’ and the state. He reminded that at the public administration’s level ‘an interconnectivity platform’ is under construction.

The debate was attended by officials with some large companies, such as UniCredit Bank, Siemens AG or BIT Technology Solutions GmbH. The round table was preceded by a lunch with representatives of some large German companies, offered by the Eastern Committee of German Economy.

In a press statement released on Sunday, the Romanian Government said Ciolos will focus in his talk with Bavarian officials on Romanian-German bilateral relationships, currently said to be at an excellent level, boosted by intense political dialogue and a substantive economic component, as Germany is Romania’s main foreign trade partner of Romania and the third largest foreign investor in Romania.

The Romanian prime minister will introduce Bavarian business leaders to Romania’s investment opportunities, especially in research and development (R&D), while advocating for an expansion of overall bilateral economic relations.