Premier Dacian Ciolos on Monday sent a thank-you message to all those who cast their ballot in the December 11 parliamentary election and at the same time expressed his regret at the government’s failure to persuade more Romanians to opt for civic involvement.

“Thank you, everyone who stepped out yesterday to vote and who, regardless of your political option, earned the legitimacy to monitor the term of the next Parliament and of the next government. I encourage you to keep and develop your civic spirit, for our democracy to continue to evolve towards an active and participatory bid. I confess that I would have been glad to have the opportunity to thank today more people, especially young ones whom I would have expected to turn out to vote and ensure a greater representation and legitimacy for yesterday’s election. Yet, absenteeism is an option too and it’s also a signal we need to identify the triggers of, in order to give substance to democracy. I am sorry that we weren’t able to build the trust of more Romanians that civic engagement is not a luxury, but an essential element of democracy,” Ciolos wrote on his Facebook page.

He added that he respects “everybody’s political option, as the essence of the democratic spirit.”

“The main message I perceived after yesterday’s ballot is that Romania must remain the country where law and people are respected, where freedoms and fundamental values are guaranteed and promoted, where we need visionary projects to keep us united and not divide us. The Romanian society needs people to speak frankly, free of passion and without instilling fear, without contributing to the division of the society. We have a responsibility to build together the common good, a mature society. I hope we will manage to further build on truth and not on lie. I wish with all my heart that Romania further has a responsible, open and honest government. Thank you for your support and for the thousands of messages I received last night!,” Dacian Ciolos wrote.

Prime Minister to discuss with PSD leadership on some governance topics; “In a different context, Gov’t would have set 2017 minimum wage close to unions’ proposal”

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos told the National Tripartite Council members, with whom he had talks at the Victoria Palace of Government, that in a context other than that of the elections, the government would have established the guaranteed minimum wage per economy for 2017 at a level close to that proposed by the trade union confederations.

According to a government release, the Prime Minister pointed out that the future government will have the required legitimacy to establish the level of the minimum wage per economy for next year, in the context in which the party that won Sunday’s parliamentary elections assumed the level of the minimum wage in the governance programme.

“The party that won the elections established a clear figure in the governance programme, which they politically assumed. If this government made a decision based on the negotiations with the trade unions and employers’ associations, one or two weeks before the installation of the new government, it could be accused of abusing the responsibility it has. On the other hand, in case the current government promoted a decision with that figure, it would mean we assumed it without backing it with an assessment,” Ciolos said, according to the cited source.

The head of executive added that he will discuss with the leadership of the political party that won the elections on several governance topics, among which the minimum wage, pointing out that at this moment he has two scenarios in view.

According to the release, “if the new government is installed by the end of the year, then it will have the possibility to formally assume the level promised in the governance programme, and if the government takes over only at the beginning of next year, the current government will approve in the last meeting of 2016 a resolution meant to keep the current level of the minimum wage in January 2017; for the rest of the year another level will be established later.”

According to the law, the Government has the obligation to set by the end of the current year the level of the minimum wage per economy for the coming year.

A topic to be discussed at the Social Dialogue Commission’s meeting scheduled for Thursday at the Labour Ministry is also the transparent mechanism of establishing the minimum wage, which is being drawn up by a high-level expert team, under a contract funded by the European Union.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos and Labour Minister Dragos Pislaru thanked the social partners for their collaboration and invited them to continue informal consultations on the uniform pay bill.

“The government together with the trade unions and the employers’ associations agreed to publish the uniform pay bill, according to the transparency principles promoted by the current government, for it to be consulted, as a demarche complementing the public debate process,” the government also shows.