PM Ciolos to meet victims of Colectiv club incident

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos will be attending a meeting on Friday morning with the victims of the Colectiv club tragedy, but also with the relatives of the ones injured in last year’s incident, official sources told Agerpres.

According to the quoted sources the meeting will also be attended by Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu.

The Government adopted on Wednesday an Emergency Ordinance through which the possibility to reimburse the treatments for the victims of the Colectiv club tragedy who are treating abroad will be extended by 2 years.

“The Government adopted today an Emergency Ordinance which makes amendments to the Government’s Emergency Ordinance adopted in the beginning of this year regarding the treatment payment for the Colectiv patients who were treated or who will be receiving treatment abroad. Therefore, we are extending by another two years the possibility of the ministry reimbursing these treatments abroad for all the Colectiv patients,” Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu stated.

He added that the allocated amount will be included in the ministry’s budget for the next two years.

According to Voiculescu in this year, the budget for the treatment abroad of the Colectiv patients was “used in a slight measure.” The Minister explained that “bureaucratic burdens and barriers” were to blame, but they were eliminated through the new Emergency Ordinance.