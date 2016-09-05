PM Ciolos to meet with Bavarian PM Seehofer and with head of Landtag Stamm

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos, on an official visit to Munich, Germany, is to meet on Monday with Bavarian PM Horst Seehofer and with head of Landtag Barbara Stamm; he is also to meet member of the Eastern Committee of German Economy (Ost Ausschuss).

According to the Romanian PM’s official schedule, he is to meet with the President of the Bavarian Landtag Barbara Stamm in the morning and, later, is to attend a working lunch offered by Eastern Committee of German Economy.

Ciolos will later attend a roundtable on IT&C and will meet with Bavarian PM Seehofer at the Bavarian State Chancellery.

According to a press release by the Romanian Government, PM Ciolos’ visit to Bavaria focuses on Romanian-German bilateral relations, currently at an excellent level, the political intense dialogue and a substantial economy component – Germany is Romanian’s first trade partner and ranks third in terms of foreign investment in Romania.

PM Ciolos is to show Bavarian business people the opportunities Romanian offers to investors, especially on research and development (R&D) and will promote the overall economic cooperation.