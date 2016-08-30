PM Ciolos visits three Romanian nationals injured in Italy earthquake

After visiting three Romanian women injured in the earthquake that hit Italy on 24 August who were taken to a hospital at Rieti, Romania’s Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos on Tuesday said that their medical condition is good, with one of them being expected to check out within a few days.

“I wanted to see how they are. I had a talk with the physicians here ahead of the visit and they confirmed that all three women I’ve visited are in a good medical condition and recovering at different paces. I believe a younger lady might be out of the hospital within days,” Ciolos told Digi 24 private broadcaster while leaving the Italian Rieti medical unit.

Ciolos also said he explained to the three Romanian women about the Romanian Government’s decisions after the Italy tragedy, the financial aid for the injured.

“I told them that we have decided that as of tomorrow a social worker from Bucharest will come here, in Italy, for a month or two, as long as it is necessary, to help the persons at the embassy fill in all necessary documents for the people to receive the aid we are granting, because although it is not very significant financially (…) it is very important to reach here faster,” Ciolos said.

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos and Labour Minister Dragos Pislaru were in Italy on Tuesday, to be closer to the Romanian community affected by the earthquake. According to a press statement released to Agerpres, Ciolos and Pislaru were to meet four injured Romanian and the families of Romanians at the Amatrice camp.

In the evening, the two Romanian officials were to attend the state funerals organised in memory of the earthquake victims, alongside the Italian President, Sergio Mattarella, and the Premier, Matteo Renzi.