PM Ciolos, wife Valerie at the welcome ceremony organized by UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos and his wife Valerie Ciolos on Tuesday have participated in the welcome ceremony organized by the United Nations’ Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, in honour of the delegations’ heads present at the 71st session of the UN General Assembly.

Subsequently, Premier Ciolos was present in the event of marking the first anniversary since the adoption of Agenda 2030.

The Bucharest’s Government Head participates in the opening of the high-level segment of the UN GA’s 71st session, after which he has scheduled a bilateral meeting with the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

Dacian Ciolos will attend the high-level lunch offered by Ban Ki-moon, in honour of the heads of delegations, and also the leaders’ Summit on the refugees’ global crisis, organized by the US, alongside Canada, Ethiopia, Germany, Jordan, Mexico, and Sweden, that is to take place on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday as well, Ciolos will have meetings with the UN Secretary General, with the President of Finland, Sauli Niinisto and the UNEP Executive Director, Erik Solheim.

The Romanian PM will attend at the UN Hqs. the event’Open Government Partnership: Five Year Celebration,’ co-chaired by the presidents of South Africa and France. In the evening, the Premier will participate in the reception offered by the European Union, and in the one offered by the US President, Barack Obama and the First Lady Michelle Obama in honour of the delegations’ heads.

Dacian Ciolos will also be present at the reception offered to the heads of delegations for the anniversary of the HeForShe initiative by the President of Finland and the UN Women Executive Director.