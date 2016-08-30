PM Dacian Ciolos, French DefMin Jean-Yves Le Drian discuss NATO’s eastern flank strengthening

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos met at the Victoria Governmental Palace on Monday with French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to talk about strengthening NATO’s eastern flank, the security at the Black Sea and the fight against terrorism.

“The high officials appreciated the quality and consistency of the dialogue and the political-military cooperation between Romania and France, and discussed about putting into practice the decisions made at the NATO Summit in Warsaw in respect to strengthening the eastern flank of the Alliance and the security at the Black Sea,” reads a Government release sent to Agerpres.

According to the Executive, during the meeting the two officials also approached opportunities of additional development in the joint international efforts to combat terrorism.

The talks took place as part of a visit which the French official is paying to Romania and also tackled common interest points deriving from the commitments for the development of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries, in the spirit of the new Roadmap which signed in Paris in June, the aforementioned release also shows.