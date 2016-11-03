PM Dacian Ciolos to attend USR rally next week, Nicusor Dan announces

Save Romania Union (USR) leader Nicusor Dan stated that Premier Dacian Ciolos has confirmed he will attend an event that USR will organise next week. At the event, the ‘Romania 100’ Platform will be debated along with the points USR wants included in the governing platform.

“After the Premier launched this platform, ‘Romania 100,’ we sent him an open letter in which we told him some of the things included in our platform, things that converge with what he expresses in his platform, things we would like to see included in the governing platform. He confirmed he will be present at an event we will organise next week. At the event, we will discuss these two things – the ‘Romania 100’ platform and the things we want to include in the governing platform. (…) We will have a direct meeting at that event,” USR President Nicusor Dan pointed out.

He reiterated that USR will not form electoral alliances or post-elections alliances and will not negotiate Government portfolios.

“This doesn’t mean that if we have the right people they will not become members [of the future Government],” Nicusor Dan admitted.

He added he will discuss with the designated Premier each minister nominated, since USR will not guarantee they will give “blank cheques to people that may have committed errors or engaged in compromises in public life.”

Nicusor Dan pointed out there are ministers who are not “terribly” efficient as members of the current Government.

Premier Dacian Ciolos was present on Wednesday at PNL’s National Council meeting that validated him as the party’s nominee for the Premier’s office after the elections, stating that he was not there to promote himself but to back things he believes in, adding that the elections campaign will start on November 11 and he will not get involved in it.

Ciolos is expected to attend PNL’s public rally on Sunday afternoon.

BEC accepts registration sign of USR, other ten parties

The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) admitted, in the meeting held on Thursday the registration of the Save Romania Union’s (USR) election sign, as well as of another ten parties, a release of the institution reveals.

Moreover, also admitted were the electoral signs of the following political formations: Humanist Power Party (Social-Liberal), Green Party, Romanian Socialist Party, Great Romania Party, Romanian Republican Party, “National Union Bloc” Party, Our Vrancea Party, Romanian Ecologist Party, Roma Democrat Party, Civil Action of Youth Platform Party.

Furthermore, the BEC also adopted a decision which targets the enforcement of provisions stipulated in the article 67, paragraph (7), of Law no. 208/2015 regarding the election of the Senate and Deputies’ Chamber, as well as for the organizing and functioning of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), including the subsequent amendments and additions.

According to this decision, the stipulations of article 67, paragraph (7), of Law no. 208/2015 through which the buying of airtime in order to distribute clips or electoral programs is forbidden is refers exclusively to the purchase of airtime outside the shows which are notified to the National Audiovisual Council of Romania (CNA).