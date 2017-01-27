PM Grindeanu: 2017 budget draft to be discussed Tuesday, after CSAT meeting

The Government will discuss the 2017 budget draft on Tuesday, after the National Council for National Defence (CSAT) meeting, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu announced.

“I have informed the leaders of the two Parliament Chambers that right after the CSAT we shall have a Government meeting for the approval of the budget law,” the Prime Minister said in the beginning of the Government meeting on Friday.

According to Grindeanu, all the other points on the agenda of the Friday Government meeting remain valid.

“All the other points on the agenda remain valid and we shall tackle them. The one regarding the 2017 budget draft will be discussed on Tuesday, after the CSAT meeting, right away, because we all want, I believe, to have a budget for Romania adopted by Parliament as soon as possible,” Grindeanu said.

The Government meeting on Friday, having on the agenda this year’s budget draft, was scheduled to begin at 13:00, however it began around 17:30.

President Klaus Iohannis convened for Tuesday a meeting of the CSAT in the sight of analyzing the budget draft for institutions in the area of national security, according a release of the Presidential Administration on Friday.

“2017 budget draft completed; we have all opinions, except CSAT’s”

– The 2017 budget draft is completed and has all the opinions, except the one of the National Council for National Defence (CSAT), Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu announced on Friday.

“We have everything relating to the opinions, only a single opinion is needed – the CSAT opinion. I had a discussion today, later in the afternoon with President Klaus Iohannis. I had hoped for a course just like the one last year, for instance, when (…) on 9 December the draft of the budget law was adopted, it was sent to Parliament and on 10 December it was at the CSAT for an opinion. I have hoped for it. The CSAT meeting will take place on Tuesday at 12:30 hrs,” Grindeanu stated in the beginning of the Government meeting.

He mentioned that the Executive wish was to incorporate in the budget all the measures stipulated in the governance programme.

“As we, the Government of Romania, see it, the budget for 2017 is completed. We have all the opinions, including the one of the Fiscal Council. (…) In this period it has been discussed with all the credit release authorities and our wish, which was publicly stated was that everything we stipulated in the governance programme, as measures, to be found in the budget for 2017, to be introduced and to be financed. This thing meant an important work that each one of you made and it needs to be underlined the fact that the budgets for each ministry are addressed on programmes that we also incorporated in the governance programme,” the Prime Minister added.

Sorin Grindeanu pointed out that from some credit release authorities, such as the Senate and the Deputies’ Chamber – he received “from the beginning” reduced budgets, while with other credit release authorities discussions were carried out by the representatives of the Ministry of Public Finance.

“Everything that meant a minus to some institutions doesn’t jeopardize their functioning,” the Prime Minister added.

Dragnea: We wait until Tuesday after CSAT meeting; budget debate in Parliament delays 4-5 days

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and Social-Democrats leader Liviu Dragnea stated on Friday regarding the budget draft that the procedures on the budget will be postponed until Tuesday after the meeting of Romania’s Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) convened by President Klaus Iohannis, and underscored that this way the state budget draft debate in the Parliament is delayed.

“We will wait until Tuesday after the meeting of CSAT (…) to launch the parliamentary procedures, there will be a 4-5 day delay,” Dragnea said.

The leader of Social Democratic Party (PSD) mentioned that the opinion of CSAT is consultative, but he added that even if the Government adopted the budget draft “somebody would have launched” probably a procedure to delay this thing.

Liviu Dragnea also said that “unfortunately” the same was with other draft laws on increasing salaries in education and healthcare.

The Speaker of Chamber of Deputies underscored that there is no risk for the state functioning. “It was decided starting this year to allocate more money to developing the country (…), there is no risk concerning the ministries, institutions, services,” Dragnea said.