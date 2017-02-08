PM Grindeanu about JusMin Iordache: My decision is made; tomorrow after Gov’t meeting I will announce it

The decision regarding the Justice Minister, Florin Iordache (photo R), will be announced on Thursday, after the Government meeting, the Premier Sorin Grindeanu announced.

“I will have a discussion with him this evening or tomorrow morning, and tomorrow, after the Government meeting, tomorrow in the afternoon, I will announce what decision I made. (…) My decision is made,” Grindeanu said in Parliament on Wednesday, after the censure motion was rejected.

He specified that he wants to have a discussion with the Justice Minister on what the Constitutional Court decided.

“Here it is not about the person of Mr Iordache. I am also interested in what happened today, for instance, namely the decision of the Constitutional Court, because, if we speak about the person, I could have told you yesterday and the day before yesterday what is happening. I want to get to understand very well what happened today. I understand that tomorrow, too, something very important will be judged at the Constitutional Court, beyond the person of the minister,” the Premier shows.

He said he also had discussions with representatives of Social Democratic Party (PSD) on the situation of Justice Minister Florin Iordache.

“It is a political (…) Government, but there are times when each of us must make decisions. I had discussions with political leaders. And the political leaders have voiced – (…) some of them – their point of view. (…) This first discussion I am looking forward to having with Mr. Iordache, this time more on what happened under the decision of the Constitutional Court and what will happen tomorrow, but this doesn’t change the decision in any way,” the Prime Minister added.

He also referred to a question addressed by a journalist, whether an independent person from the system would be a solution for the Justice Ministry.

“You gave me an idea yesterday in one of the questions you asked. I even consider it a very good idea. But let’s do things (…) step by step, on stages,” Sorin Grindeanu said.