PM Grindeanu: Accession to Nuclear Energy Agency of OECD, step forward for nuclear sector in Romania

Romania’s accession to the Nuclear Energy Agency of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) represents “a relevant step forward” for our country’s nuclear sector, stated Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu on Wednesday, at OECD headquarters in Paris.

“Becoming a member of the Nuclear Energy Agency is a step forward for Romania’s nuclear sector, as this will secure access to the best practices, statistics and research and will provide a consistent input for the Government’s nuclear power decisions. It will also make us more resilient to asymmetrical challenges we are currently facing in the energy and climate domains,” affirmed Grindeanu.

The head of the Executive participated on Wednesday night, at the ceremony for the accession of Romania and Argentina to the Nuclear Energy Agency of OECD (NEA), that took place in the presence of OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria and NEA Director-General William D. Magwood.

The head of the Government was accompanied at the ceremony by the Public Finance Minister, Viorel Stefan and by Romania’s ambassador to France, Luca Niculescu.

Romania and Argentina joined Wednesday the 31 NEA member states, countries with the most advanced nuclear programmes in the world. According to the Government, through this accession, it is acknowledged that Romania has infrastructure and a national industry developed in the field of nuclear energy and uses a safe nuclear technology, being committed to adopting the best practices in the field.