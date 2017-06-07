PM Grindeanu arrives in Paris to attend ceremony welcoming Romania to OECD’s Nuclear Energy Agency

Romania’s Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu on Wednesday arrived in Paris to attend a ceremony welcoming Romania to the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

He is scheduled in the evening to attend the accession ceremony of Romania to the NEA of the OECD, that will be carried out in the presence of OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria and NEA Director General William D. Magwood. Accompanying him at the ceremony will be Finance Minister Viorel Stefan.

Romania is joining a group of 31 NEA member states that have the most advanced nuclear programmes in the world. The Romanian Government says the country’s accession is recognition of the country possessing a developed national nuclear energy infrastructure and industry while using safe nuclear technologies, committed to adhere to the best practices in the field.

Also on Wednesday evening, Grindeanu will meet OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria and take part in a special dinner extended by the Danish Presidency on the side-lines of an OECD ministerial meeting.

On Thursday morning, Grindeanu is scheduled to meet his French counterpart Edouard Philippe.