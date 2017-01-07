PM Grindeanu asks authorities to stay alert because of the adverse weather: I am urging you to responsibility. Most serious problems – situation on A2 motorway and energy supply

The situation on the A2 motorway and that concerning the energy supply are the most serious problems currently registered because of the adverse weather, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said on Saturday.

“We still have problems. I think that the most serious at the moment, that must be managed, are two, namely the situation on the A2 motorway (…) and also that concerning the energy supply. The situation is improving. If yesterday we had a peak of 160,000 subscribers left without electricity, today around 13:00 (…) there were nearly 50,000, and now there are under 20,000,” Grindeanu said at the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations videoconference organised at the Interior Ministry (MAI) headquarters on Saturday.

PM Grindeanu thanked those who got involved these days to manage the emergency situations.

“The vast majority got involved as it had to in order to manage the emergency situations occurred,” Grindeanu said.

The Prime Minister drew the attention that it is important to continue to act in the energy supply area.

“It is important to act in this area, because there have already been many hours since these subscribers have been without electricity, taking into account that in the next three days we’ll have low temperatures, frosty weather all over the country,” Grindeanu pointed out.

At the same time, he spoke of “two good pieces of news.”

“We also have two good pieces of news, namely that what was a critical situation yesterday, in Tulcea, with a pregnant woman who was transported in an emergency regime, with the help of the ISU [Inspectorate for Emergency Situations], has given birth to a girl, she is healthy, everything is all right. Furthermore, in Constanta, this morning, with the aid of a SMURD paramedic team, a healthy baby boy was born in a caterpillar ambulance. (…) Both mothers and children are all right,” Grindeanu pointed out.

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu asked the ministers and the local authorities to remain alert in order to avoid unpleasant situations caused by the weather conditions.

“Each situation must be managed according to the procedures, and I am asking not only those in the national committee, but also the local authorities to remain alert in order to avoid unpleasant situations,” Grindeanu said in the videoconference at the Interior Ministry (MAI) headquarters.

He asked the ministers to manage each situation occurred as if it were a personal problem.

“I am urging you to responsibility, and I am also addressing to local authorities – the prefects and the national committees,” Grindeanu said.

IGPR: Traffic partially resumed on A2 motorway

Road traffic on the way from Constanta of A2 motorway has been resumed between Bucharest and Lehliu-Gara, on the 12 – 64 km sector, the Infotraffic Centre of the Inspectorate General of Romanian Police (IGPR) informs on Saturday.

According to the source, traffic is controlled, cars being accompanied by road police crews and snow clearing devices.

Meteorologists extend Code Yellow for blizzard valid for 22 counties until Sunday night

The National Weather Administration (ANM) has extended until Sunday night at 22:00 the Code Yellow advisory for blizzard valid in 22 counties.

According to the ANM, in the interval 7 January, 10:00 – 8 January, 22:00, in the east and south-east of Romania, as well as in the mountain areas, the wind will blow in gusts with 50 – 60 km/h, and 70 – 75 km/h in restricted areas, scattering snow and building snow banks.

In particular on the night of Saturday to Sunday (7-8 January) and on Sunday (8 January), in Moldavia, Dobrogea, the east of Muntenia, and locally in the Southern Carpathians and the Eastern Carpathians, there will be temporary snowfalls with a new layer of snow to be built.

The Counties under Code Yellow are: Suceava, Bistrita, Harghita, Neamt, Iasi, Vaslui, Bacau, Covasna, Brasov, Sibiu, Valcea, Arges, Dambovita, Prahova, Buzau, Vrancea, Galati, Tulcea, Braila, Ialomita, Calarasi and Constanta.

Moreover, snowfalls, widely in low quantities, will be registered on a local level in the central regions and in the rest of the southern regions, and in the south-west there will be some wind intensifications.

For the next three days, the meteorologists issued a Code Yellow for freezing cold nationwide, with temperatures going down to minus 16 degrees Celsius in daytime and minus 25 at night.

PM Grindeanu: I called Energy, Economy, Transport and Interior Ministers to prepare Code Red period

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu on Saturday called at the Government House the Energy, Economy, Transport and Interior Ministers to establish the necessary measures for the coming period, when a Code Red advisory for freezing cold could be issued.

“I asked the Energy Minister [Toma Petcu] and the Economy Minister [Alexandru Petrescu], and the Transport Minister [Razvan Cuc] and Mrs Interior Minister [Carmen Dan] (photo) will also come to the Government to prepare the next period of Code Red. (…) It is the meeting with the ministers whom I announced to see the next measures, because each one of them manages a certain component and we shall see the next stages,” Gridneanu said at the end of the meeting with the representatives of the Energy Ministry.

He pointed out that he asked operators of the energy sector to be as involved as possible in solving the problems, as the gas and electricity consumption will increase.

“The private operators, have indeed enlarged their teams. There were 40, now there are 60. There have been localities where they couldn’t reach. At the moment there is access to intervene. (…) and I have asked them, as there are private operators where according to contract the maximum intervention time is 48 hours, and we want them to be as involved as possible so that things be widely solved, especially since there will come a period with Code Red for frost, and then both the electricity and the gas consumption will grow, and we must be prepared from this point of view, too. In respect to the Energy Ministry, the reports every two hours will be very well monitored. My call is including to the private operators, two in number, Muntenia Nord and Enel, to increase the number of intervention teams if possible so that we have as less people without electricity as possible,” Grindeanu said.

PM asks Transports Minister to take legal measures to dismiss CNAIR director

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu asked the Transport Minister to sent the Control Body to the National Company of Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR) and take all legal measures to dismiss the company director general Catalin Homor.

“I asked Minister Cuc [Razvan Cuc, Transport Minister] to send the control body to the CNAIR and I also asked him to take all legal measures to dismiss the CNAIR director because at the moment everything that means the coordination of the snow clearing activities and the manner in which operators and those who won have been coordinated, 14 hours after the Code Orange was lifted, is faulty. I have told Mr Cuc to make a detailed assessment not only in respect to persons, because it is clear that things are faulty there, but also to the causes that have led to this unfortunate situation,” the prime minister said at the end of the meeting at the Transport Ministry.

The PM also showed that the situation of the stocks is at least strange taking into account that there are too many stocks of salt and too little stocks of sand.

“14 hours of the Code Orange was lifted we still have 28 national roads and two motorways with traffic restrictions. This is the reality today, now. I have noticed a strange situation in respect to the material stocks. That is why I asked Mr Cuc to analyse together with the Control Body why, for instance, we have very many stocks of salt and not enough sand. These are situations that need to be explained. All this bad administration has led to the present situation,” the PM pointed out.

Capital Mayor: Schools and kindergartens in Bucharest and Ilfov County to be closed Monday and Tuesday

Capital General Mayor Gabriela Firea announced that on Monday and Tuesday the schools and kindergartens in Bucharest and Ilfov County will not open, because of the adverse weather conditions.

The mayor pointed out that the decision was made following consultations with the Education Minister, the chief school inspector of Bucharest and some school principals.

“I have made the decision together with the district mayors not to open kindergartens, day nurseries, schools and high schools, on Monday and Tuesday, as the data we received from meteorologists show that on Monday, Tuesday and even on Wednesday morning it will be freezing cold, around minus 20 degrees, a danger for children, teachers, parents, danger of getting sick, danger of accidents. Even if in the Capital traffic is enabled, because the snow is still being cleared tonight, on Saturday and Sunday, and the traffic will be allowed, it is the freezing cold, the adverse weather,” Gabriela Firea said that the Municipal Police Command Centre.

According to her, the Ilfov prefect told her he had made the same decision.

The General Mayor added that she will later discuss with the Education Minister and the school inspector to establish if schools can open on Wednesday or on Thursday, when, she showed, it is the first day to see some weather improvement in the Capital.

Education Ministry: County inspectorates to monitor education units status in snow-affected areas

The National Education Ministry asks the county school inspectorates to monitor the situation of the education units in the areas affected by adverse weather conditions, so the decisions on suspending classes be made on a local level with maximum operativity.

The Education Ministry points out in a release sent to AGERPRES on Saturday that the decision on suspending classes must take into account the weather developments, the safety of pupils and teachers and ensuring the proper conditions for classes.

“The county school inspectorates will collaborate with the local authorities and will inform the parents, pupils and teaching staff, by all communication means they have at their disposal, concerning the unfolding or suspension of the education process in the coming period,” the release points out.

According to him, in the higher education system the temporary activity suspension remains exclusively up to the universities’ leadership, as they are autonomous.

The National Education Ministry recommends all students to consult internet pages of the universities they attend to get the necessary information.