PM Grindeanu, at European Commission: I wish for 2019 with no CVM

Premier Sorin Grindeanu stated, on Thursday, at the headquarters of the European Commission, that he wishes in 2019 the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) for Romania to be lifted.

“I can assure you that (…) our wish is to have the correct speed, so that the next report to be a very good one (…). I wish a normal 2019, with no CVM”, the Premier Grindeanu stated, in Brussels, during a joint press statement with Frans Timmermans, First Vice President of the European Commission.

Likewise, Grindeanu specified that he talked with Timmermans on the implementation stage of the CVM’s measures.

“We will send, in the next period, the clarifications we wish to have on the CVM’s recommendations, so that to know exactly what we have to do and do it (…) the necessary steps, so that to achieve as transparent, as open as possible, with the right speed, (…) what we have to do and will send to the European Commission in the near future these clarifications that we want”, Grindeanu explained.

According to Frans Timmermans, the European Commission will answer the request of Premier Grindeanu, so that the Romanian Executive to know what has to do.

‘I accepted what Mr Prime-Minister said, that not all is very clear in the CVM’s reports (…). I took the responsibility that we will clarify indeed what is to be clarified, so that the Government to know very clear what has to do. I have the firm opinion that, if you continue this roadmap, you will get there where we want. Where do we want to get? In a situation when the fight has so much success that it reaches a point of no return. With no connection to the political discussions, let it be clear – that it is a manifestation of the people, the Government and the Parliament of Romania. It is desired to get to an irreversible situation and the citizens of Romania to be sure that their country is not anymore in the danger of corruption. That’s what the CVM is about’, Timmermans stated.

Proposal for Justice Ministry leadership – next week; it might be an apolitical person

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu stated on Thursday that he will make the proposal for the leadership of the Justice Ministry next week, mentioning that this portfolio could be taken over by an “apolitical person,” who isn’t part of the governing coalition.

“Probably at the beginning of next week, no later than mid-next week, I will make a proposal and it could be one (…) that isn’t part of the governance coalition, namely an apolitical person,” Prime Minister Grindeanu stated in Brussels, during some joint press statements with First Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans.

Prime Minister Grindeanu added that in this regard he had discussions with several persons.

“These days I have discussed with several persons. In the upcoming period, I will decide. (…) I am extremely serious about proposing a person who isn’t politically involved. I’ve had discussions with several persons who currently have a professional background beyond any question, who have shown and made a lot of things in this area. In the next days, even in the weekend, the meetings will continue with such persons, whom I consider to be eligible,” Grindeanu also stated.