PM Grindeanu, at first Gov’t meeting: Campaing is over, we have already begun working

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu (photo) told the ministers of his Cabinet in the beginning of the first meeting of the new Government held Wednesday evening that they must “roll up their sleeves” and start working.

“The campaign is over, we have already rolled up our sleeves and started working,” Grindeanu said.

“Today we have two points (…) on the agenda. A draft law enabling the Government to issue ordinances and an emergency ordinance draft establishing some new measures in the central public administration area and for the modification and addition of some normative acts. There are things absolutely necessary in order to function properly as a government and secondly in order to give Parliament the possibility to adopt this draft law in the coming days. (…) We have all approvals for the two,” Sorin Grindeanu said.

He was accompanied up to the meeting room door by Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman and Deputies’ Chamber Speaker Liviu Dragnea, and Alliance of Liberals and Democrats and Senate President Calin Popescu Tariceanu. The two wished the new PM success.

At the same time, when asked what he feels upon the installment of the new government, Dragnea replied: “Very much hope.”

Sorin Grindeanu to ministers: Take over ministries Thursday morning; Gov’t meeting on Friday

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu told his ministers on Wednesday evening to take over their ministries on Thursday morning, as the next Government meeting will take place on Friday.

“Tomorrow morning, at 9:00, each minister goes and takes over the ministry he/she was voted for in Parliament. Please make an inventory in each ministry so that Friday, when we have the next Government meeting, you can present them,” Grindeanu said in the beginning of the Government meeting.

He congratulated the ministers for the vote in Parliament.

“Today we are at the first Government meeting. I underscore the responsibility on the shoulders of each one of us. A responsibility given by Romanians’ vote of 11 December, Parliament’s vote today, which compels us to implement the 2017-2020 governance programme,” the Prime Minister also said.

Mihai Busuioc appointed Secretary General of the Government with rank of Minister

Mihai Busuioc was appointed Secretary General of the Government, with the rank of Minister, through a decision by Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu.

Through the same decision signed by Sorin Grindeanu ended the applicability of a decision from September 14 by Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos, through which he exercised the attributions of the Secretary General of the Government.

The decision was published on Wednesday evening in the Official Gazette.