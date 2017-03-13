PM Grindeanu at meeting with Turkish businessmen:Energy and defence – development potential between Romania and Turkey

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu stated on Monday that energy and defence are two areas with development potential in the bilateral relations between Romania and Turkey, in a meeting held at the Victoria Palace with Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Romania Osman Koray Ertas and with representatives of the Turkish Businessmen Association.

According to a press release of the Executive sent to Agerpres, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu hailed within the meeting the development of economic relations between Romania and Turkey and underscored their development potential and the Government’s determination to endorse investments, so that the trade exchange between the two counties can increase.

“This meeting will offer a new boost to the economic relations between our countries. Looking back, we find that the trade exchanges between Romania and Turkey have increased, in only seven years, form 2.9 billion euros in 2009 to 4.3 billion euros in 2016. We want to intensify these exchanges and we intend, in the following years, their value to further increase. It’s a courageous wish, but be believe that all the data exist for it to become a reality,” the PM stated on Monday, as quoted in the release.

Grindeanu mentioned in this context that the Gov’t he leads understood its role as partner of the business environment, based on “openness, dialogue and flexibility.”

“We are counting on the support of the Turkish Businessmen Association to facilitate the relation between Romanian investors and Turkish authorities, just as we are counting on the facts that the Association will signal any problem that Turkish businessmen are encountering here in opening or carrying out investments. Through constant dialogue we find the most suitable solutions,” the PM said, according to the quoted source.

In their turn, the representatives of the Turkish Businessmen Association have expressed their wish to extend their business in Romania, announcing a series of concrete investments for the upcoming period, that can lead to creating hundreds of jobs.

Moreover, Turkish investors have shown their satisfaction for the open attitude of Romania’s Government towards the business environment, but also for the trust that the measures taken by the Executive will have a positive impact on economy and society in general.

“I am a Turkish citizen, but I am also a Romanian citizen, just as almost 90 percent of the members of our Association. I love this country and this is why we are keen to develop our investments here, in the common benefit of the Romanian state and of our companies,” President of the Association Murat Demiray stated, as quoted in the release.

According to the quoted source, Minister of Business Environment and Entrepreneurship Alexandru Petrescu mentioned within the same meeting, that he already had contacts with representatives of the Turkish business community, and the discussions were carried out so that the Ministry will represent an integrator contact point in order to facilitate foreign investments in Romania.