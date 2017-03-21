PM Grindeanu, Austria’s Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation

Premier Sorin Grindeanu met on Monday at the Victoria Palace of Government with Austrian Ambassador in Bucharest Gerhard Reiweger with whom he discussed the development of the two states’ political cooperation while maintaining the excellent level of bilateral trade.

“We want our countries’ political dialogue to intensify, also from the perspective of starting preparations for Romania’s taking over from Austria the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union at the beginning of 2019. A pragmatic and efficient cooperation on the subject of the main European files in the context of the current debates about the Union’s future must be a priority of our countries’ relations,” said PM Grindeanu as cited in a release to Agerpes.

The Government said that Premier Grindeanu’s upcoming visit to Vienna will be a good opportunity to boost this dialogue. The Foreign Ministries of the two countries have already taken steps in this direction, the release says, and goes on to say that “the sides underscored the importance of the economic relations between Romania and Austria, to the benefit of both countries, given that Austria is one of Romania’s main economic partners.”

The two officials also discussed the Romanian community in Austria, the second largest of foreigners hailing from the EU.

“The Romanian PM expressed his hope that Romanian citizens in Austria, who are to an overwhelming majority well integrated in society, will further receive the same rights as the other citizens of EU member states,” the release mentions.

Also attending the meeting were State advisor Marius Nica and deputy chief of mission Benedikt Saupe.