PM Grindeanu: Authorities’ role is to create favourable framework for big investors to come to Romania

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu on Friday said that the role of central and local authorities is to create “the favourable framework” for big investors to come to Romania, adding that “a multinational” can find favourable solutions to invest in our country, regardless of the region.

“I don’t want to go into details. I don’t know what information appeared in the media. I want them to come not only in Timisoara, I want them to come anywhere, I want a big investor anywhere. A multinational, if you wish, finds favourable conditions, in Timisoara, Vaslui, Iasi or wherever you wish, Zimnicea, to come to Romania, and our role, of the central as well as the local authorities is to create the favourable framework for these big investors to come to invest in Romania,” Sorin Grindeanu said in Parliament asked about the information in the media according to which Mitsubishi would develop an investment in Timisoara.

The PM explained that he will not answer to the point in respect to a certain investment until it becomes a reality.

“Be it about what you are saying, be it other investments,” Grindeanu said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Grindeanu had a meeting at the Victoria Palace with representatives of the Mitsubishi company, also attended by Minister for the Business Environment Alexandru Petrescu.