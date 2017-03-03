PM Grindeanu: Bill on zero-rated for VAT housing for individuals has Gov’t support

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said on Friday that the bill on housing for individuals being zero rated for VAT is government-supported and will be passed in this parliamentary session.

“The zero VAT bill currently in Parliament, for the sale of houses for individuals is backed by the Government. If we talk with a financier, the way we all know these people who just sit and count pluses and minuses without seeing the side-effects, his first impression will be that we are going to register a significant minus in the state budget. If, on the contrary, we talk about the effects in a whole domain, which means an impetus on this market, specifically that we move to slash that deficit of around 1,000,000 new homes – it is one of the few things we can do right now,” Grindeanu said at the Parliament Palace during a debate on the real estate market in 2017.

He specified that the Government will issue a positive opinion to this bill and that the European Commission will also be notified.

The Premier admitted that in a first stage, until it is adopted, the bill might create uncertainty, but voiced his belief that it will lead to tax relaxation and will boost the real estate market.

“The below forecast revenues don’t affect us, we’ll not divert from plans”

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu also said that the below forecast budget revenues, registered in the first month of the year, don’t affect the Government, which will not divert from what it planned through the governance programme.

“We’ll not divert from what we planned under any circumstance nor does it affect us. There are still sectors that can be better accessed and will be accessed. The measures we took will have secondary effects. (…) I am interested, even if in February there was a surplus from 2016, we are interested in the structure matter and namely the ANAF [National Agency for Fiscal Administration] reform, the priorities that the ANAF has and the legal framework it will promoted with the Public Finance Ministry in this area, so that everything we promised (…) can also have support and has financial support,” Grindeanu said at the Palace of Parliament, asked if he is affected by the below forecast January revenues.

He pointed out that the discussion he had with the Finance Minister and the ANAF President he inquired about the National Agency for Fiscal Administration reform, so that the collection level be the one the Government proposed for 2017.

“Neither me nor my colleagues have any reason to be pessimistic. There are certain things that have come following the last year’s measures and that have been reflected to a certain extent in January. In February, things have started to come back to normal, which means higher collections than last year, but the underlaying problem is given by the ANAF reform, by what priorities of ANAF in the coming period mean,” Grindeanu said.

The Prime Minister announced that next week, until Tuesday, the ANAF President will send him the short-term priorities of this institution.

“I will give you an example regarding the taxation in two areas last year that have been reflected in the beginning of this year. Things have drastically declined in terms of collections, tax payments in the end, in two sensitive areas, mostly towards the end of the year: tobacco and wood manufacturing,” the Prime Minister added.

He said that in the discussion with the ANAF head the human resource topic was also approached.