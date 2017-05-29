PM Grindeanu , CEZ representatives discuss about energy investment

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu welcomed on Monday the representatives of the CEZ Group (Ceské Energetické Závody – the Czech largest utility and biggest public company in Central and Eastern Europe – ed.n.), who wanted to present their investment priorities for the upcoming period.

“We appreciate the things the CEZ Group has accomplished in Romania and we will continue to be a serious partner in maintaining and increasing the level of investments in the energy market,” Grindeanu said, according to a press release issued by the Government on Monday.

The Government shows that the domestic energy market provides opportunities, and the head of the Executive said that Romania expects new investments to be carried out in the Black Sea.

“Diversifying energy sources through sustainable projects and in line with environmental policies are converging towards our objective of energy security and independence,” Grindeanu further said.

In his turn, Martin Zmelik, CEZ Country Manager of Romania, reminded that CEZ has been active in our country for more than 10 years. He appreciated that currently, the economic environment has become more stable and predictable, and these issues are very important for the company he is leading, reads the release.