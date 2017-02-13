PM Grindeanu, CNMR leaders discuss improving Romania’s absorption of European funds

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu on Monday welcomed leaders of the National Coalition for Romania’s Modernisation (CNMR) to discuss Romania’s taking in European funds and ways to improve the process.

In a press statement released by the Government, Grindeanu is quoted as encouraging dialogue between the Government and the NGO headed by Alexandru Cumpanasu.

“Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu today had a first meeting with leaders of the National Coalition for Romania’s Modernisation as part of conversational demarches between the two organisations. The prime minister encouraged a continuation in cooperation through regular meetings of the coalition’s members and members of the Government as well as governmental specialist teams to identify together the best solutions for each priority areas,” the statement says.

Talks focused on the absorption of European funds and ways to improve the process, with Minister-delegate Mihaela Toader unveiling a schedule for the period immediately ahead.

Education Minister Pavel Nastase unveiled the Government’s vision of how to develop education and research, both of which are priority areas for the incumbent government, the statement says.

Also discussed were transparency and efficiency in the public administration, the use of energy and natural resources, a new bill on uniform public pay, and the IT&C industry.

“Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu underscored that all these priority governmental areas should be approached in terms of national interest and common good,” reads the statement.