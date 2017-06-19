PM Grindeanu, confident that the no-confidence motion would not be passed

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu believes that the no confidence motion would “certainly” not be passed and transmitted his PSD peers that they should be aware that any vote for the motion means less power for the party and more power for president Klaus Iohannis.

“There are enough colleagues in the PSD who do not agree Liviu Dragnea’s way to rule the PSD and the fact that we are to vote a censure motion against our own gov’t. It will certainly not pass. I know there are enough responsible people who know that they cannot oust their own party from ruling. I wish my colleagues be aware that once the censure motion passed, then we’ll be at the president Iohannis’s hand. I said these things in the Executive Committee,” on Sunday evening said premier Grindeanu at the Victoria Palace.

Grindeanu recalled that in 2015 the PSD submitted to the Cotroceni Palace the proposal of Liviu Voinea for Prime Minister, and the president designated Dacian Ciolos instead, and then in December 2016, Liviu Dragnea attempted to get Prime Minister himself but couldn’t and the party submitted the proposal for Sevil Shhaideh for Premier and the head of the state declined it.

“All odds are there to make me believe that this could happen again. There is the risk to have early elections. In that moment all the work of the hundreds of thousands of PSD members to win the (general) election will be in vain and we’ll take it from square one. I wish to have stability in Romania and this must exist in the PSD, too. Only a kitchen chair could not understand that right now our country has a great opportunity, both political and economic. We must be clever and capitalize this opportunity,” Grindeanu stressed.

The premier reasserted that in the following days he will have meetings, in a “transparent, open way” for support talks with other political formations.

“We are witnessing a personal war of one man, Liviu Dragnea, alongside a small group”

Grindeanu says that right now we are witnessing a personal war of one single man, Liviu Dragnea alongside a small group around him, in a moment Romania has had in front of it a great opportunity, with an economy registering record growth.

“It is the worst that could have happened to Romania in a moment it had in front of it a great opportunity. We have an economy that is recording outstanding growth and this is not our saying, it is affirmed by the European Union and by all of the international financial bodies, and we enjoy an extraordinary opening in the Western chancelleries. Huge efforts were made to put Romania on the right track and we are restarting to really count (…) Liviu Dragnea uses the party (PSD, ed. n.) to put down own Government. This is outrageous,” Sorin Grindeanu told a news conference at the Victoria Palace where several TV stations participate.

The Premier also said that the no confidence motion is not even motivated.

“My ministers did their job”

Prime minister Sorin Grindeanu on Sunday night said that his ministers did their job, adding that better things could have been done in the ministries should “pressure” wouldn’t existed in the last month over a possible reshuffle.

“Unlike Mr. Liviu Dragnea (national leader of the ruling Social Democratic Party, PSD – ed. n.), who wants to oust his own government by using a lying report, I believe that many of my colleagues ministers have done their job and not the way the report made by Darius Valcov (former Finance Minister in Ponta gov’t, currently under investigation for corruption – ed. n) says, a report that is putting the ministers – around 16 of the Cabinet – to vote in the Parliament the fall of the Government they are part of. (…) It was not a perfect gov’t, better things could have been done, undoubtedly (…) It’s been a month, ever since we hear about reshuffle, about the government’s falling. Things would have been better, certainly, way better. I appreciate very much that during this period the ministers have done their job and duty, they’ve been to work and continued to head their ministries all this period and they’ll do that until this political crisis is settled. Which is why I considered that things must go on in this formula, until things will be politically settled in the Parliament,” the Premier said on Sunday night at Victoria governmental Palace.