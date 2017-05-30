PM Grindeanu discusses with ALLEA President regarding university medical campus project in Bucharest

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu welcomed on Tuesday a delegation led by Dr. Gunter Stock, who is the President of the Berlin-Brandenburg Academy of Sciences and Humanities and the President of the European Federation of Academies of Sciences and Humanities (ALLEA). Within the meeting the two of them discussed about the project of a university medical campus in Bucharest.

According to a release of the Gov’t sent to AGERPRES, the main subject tackled was the project of building a university medical campus of the “Carol Davila” Medicine and Pharmacy University (UMF), where medical research should combine with clinical practice for the benefit of patients, but also for the training of young doctors and their encouragement to stay in the country.

“We endorse this project and we have stipulated in our governance programme the construction of a republican hospital in Bucharest, organized as an emergency and research center on all specialities. Being a project of such magnitude – university, university campus and hospital, besides the money that we will earmark, as Gov’t, in parallel we will try to find solutions to draw European funds,” Grindeanu stated, according to the release.

Moreover, the head of the Executive mentioned that among the Executive’s priorities there are also the construction of 8 regional hospitals – emergency-excellence centers and the rehabilitation of the existing healthcare infrastructure.

In his turn, Dr Gunter Stock hailed the initiative of developing a university medical campus in Bucharest, offering his support in respect to the technology solutions of such project, after the model of the ones already existing in other countries, the release reads.

According to the quoted source, another topic that was tackled during discussions was Romania’s intent to present its candidacy for relocating in Bucharest the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Rector of the “Carol Davila” UMF Ionel Sinescu and President of the “Carol Davila” UMF Senate Mircea Beuran also attended the meeting.