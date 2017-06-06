PM Grindeanu: Gov’t, interested in Bucharest City issues being solved; ring road under SEAP procedures

Investment in the Bucharest City ring road is up for a tender under the SEAP electronic public procurement system, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said Tuesday, adding that the Government is interested in as many issues facing the capital city as possible being solved.

“Unlike some of my colleagues, I discussed these days with Mr Chairman Dragnea. I prefer discussing things that can be improved in meetings to the point with my colleagues and other people in order to fix them. I have daily conversations with county council chairs and mayors from all over the country. I know that two of my colleagues in the government – Mr Minister [Toma] Petcu and Mr Minister [Razvan] Cuc – have had more than one conversation with representatives of the Bucharest General Mayoralty. What interests me is for many things to happen in Bucharest and I guess each of you is interested as well. For instance, speaking of the ring road, going by what Mr Minister Cuc has told me – and you can verify publicly – the investment was uploaded into the SEAP electronic public procurement system for a tender. Bucharesters and others does not care about who the owner is or who does what, as long as there is something being done,” Grindeanu said in response to a question, as he was leaving the Finance Ministry, about the criticisms levelled by Bucharest City General Mayor Gabriela Firea over cooperation under certain projects between the Government and the city.

He said he has many conversations each day with many colleagues in the public administration, irrespective of their political leanings.

“Once again, I discuss each day with many colleagues in the administration who are not necessarily my parity colleagues, because there are mayors and country council chairs of all political hues. All the more so when I talk with my party colleagues in an attempt to find positive solutions to solve problems, trying to do so in a direct conversation,” said Grindeanu.

Asked about his take on Firea’s accusations against the Government, Grindeanu said,”I have no explanation… Ask Mrs Firea, but I guess it is her wish to solve certain problems certain ways.”

Household taxation not abandoned; timing and manner of implementation to be chosen after MFP analysis

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu stated on Tuesday that the Executive doesn’t intend to abandon the idea of enforcing household taxation, but he mentioned that the timing and manner in which the system will be enforced will be decided on following an analysis that is underway at the Finance Ministry.

“It’s an analysis that the finance minister and others have to put forth. It won’t be abandoned in any case. Following this analysis, we will chose very well the moment, to know the pluses, the minuses, what we have to do from the moment in which we are to implement this system,” Grindeanu stated after attending a working meeting with the finance minister and the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) leadership.

In the same context, Finance Minister Viorel Stefan mentioned that household taxation is being worked on, and that by mid-June a bill, not only on the household taxation, but a bill amending the entire Tax Code will be put forth.

According to Stefan, household taxation will be enforced in three stages, with the first one starting on 1 January 2018.