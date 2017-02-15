PM Grindeanu: I will go to Brussels with Minister Melescanu- meetings with Tusk and Juncker

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu announced on Tuesday at the Antena 3 private television station, that he will leave for Brussels, together with Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu, where he will have meetings with President of the European Council Donald Tusk and President of the European Commission Jean Claude Juncker.

In respect to the host’s remark, who reckoned that the European leaders are waiting for “clarifications” from the Government in Bucharest, the Prime Minister responded as follows: “I will go together with Minister Melescanu and make these clarifications.”

When asked if it wouldn’t have been better for someone to be appointed to the Justice Ministry, so that person too be present at discussions, Grindeanu stated that this is “an internal problem.”