PM Grindeanu in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday; meetings with high European officials

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu will pay a visit to Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday, where he will have a series of meetings with high European officials on the sidelines of the European Council meeting, the Press Bureau of the Executive mentions.

“I will reconfirm, within the meetings with the European officials, the commitment of Romanian authorities for strengthening and re-boosting the European construction, especially in the perspective of the Summit in Rome on 25 March. Romania is interested to actively participate in supporting a strengthened Union, based on cohesion, solidarity and fundamental values’ spirit.

The head of the Romanian Executive will have several meetings with European officials, including Chancellor of Austria Christian Kern, Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Lofven, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Bohuslav Sobotka.

Moreover, PM Grindeanu will attend the meeting of the Party of European Socialists (PES), organized for the preparation of the European Council.