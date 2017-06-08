PM Grindeanu in Paris: In near future, French Prime Minister to pay visit to Romania

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will pay a visit to Romania in the near future, stated Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu on Thursday in Paris.

“I have invited the French Prime Minister to come to Romania. We share common political experiences, if I can call them so. He also comes from the local administration. In the near future, he will pay a visit to Romania in order to strengthen and reinforce the Romanian-French relations,” stated Grindeanu at the Romanian Embassy in Paris, at the end of his working visit to France.

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu was welcomed Thursday morning by French counterpart Edouard Philippe at the latter’s official residence at Hôtel de Matignon.

Romania’s PM was greeted by Edouard Philippe on the steps of the building in a ceremony also attended by members of the French Republican Guard.

After shaking hands and posing for the official photos, the two Prime Ministers stepped in for a half-an-hour meeting in the French Prime Minister’s office.

The two heads of government discussed the Romanian-French strategic partnership, beefing up economic cooperation between Romania and France, as well as the future of the European Union in the context of Brexit.

This was Edouard Philippe’s first meeting with a counterpart since his taking office at the helm of the French government.

The delegation accompanying Prime Minister Grindeanu to the meeting with the French Prime Minister includeed Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu and Romanian Ambassador to France Luca Niculescu.

Prime Minister Grindeanu’s working visit to Paris started on Wednesday, when the head of the government attended the ceremony dedicated to Romania and Argentina’s joining the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Economic Development (OECD). OECD Secretary General Jose Angel Gurría, NEA Director-General William D. Magwood, Romanian Minister of Public Finances Viorel Stefan and Romanian Ambassador to France Luca Niculescu also attended this event.

At the ceremony, Grindeanu said that he is very pleased to accept on Romania’s behalf the invitation for the country to become the 33rd member of the Nuclear Energy Agency. The Prime Minister also said that Romania is fully prepared to start negotiations to join the OECD, based on its merits and economic results.

On Wednesday evening the Romanian head of government had a meeting with OECD Secretary-General Jose Angel Gurría.

“Strengthening European project, strategic partnership with the US are Romania’s foreign policy pillars”

Strengthening the European project and the strategic partnership with the U.S. are the two pillars of Romania’s foreign policy, Premier Sorin Grindeanu said in Paris on Thursday.

“There two strategic directions for Romania’s foreign policy: on the one hand, strengthening the European project, as Romania is a EU member, and on the other hand – strengthening the strategic partnership with the United States of America. These are the two foreign policy pillars our country needs to consolidate, and this is the right direction. All contacts, all visits are more than welcome exactly in light of our purpose to consolidate these two extremely important directions that are complementary, and do not exclude each other,” said Grindeanu.

The Prime Minister thus answered a question regarding the possibility for Romania to act as a connecting element between the U.S. and the EU global policy, in the context of the Romanian Premier’s working visit to France, while President Klaus Iohannis is on a visit to the U.S.