PM Grindeanu: Large-scale development projects put up for regional debate

Premier Sorin Grindeanu on Monday told the General Assembly of the Romanian Municipalities Association that regional meetings will be organized in the coming months between representatives of the government and local authorities to discuss large-scale development projects.

“I’ll ask Mr. Chairman Robert Negoita to make sure that in the coming months we organize regional meetings to discuss regional projects together with government representatives. (…) I think large-scale development projects need to be discussed at regional level and I think we can do this at the level of the Association, with the help of Mr. Chairman,” said Grindeanu.

In his speech, the Prime Minister also referred to the salaries of mayors, showing that a “fair pay base” must be created that reflects their responsibilities.

With your help, and through public debate (…) let us build this base correctly – to place responsibility in a fair relation to the salary, the Premier told the local elects.