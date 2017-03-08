Law of strategic investment targets stimulation of Transport, Energy and Defence big projects, says PM Grindeanu

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu affirmed on Wednesday that Romania’s law on investment policy, that he would like to have debated as soon as possible in Government, will target not only to increase transparency, but also to sped up major investment projects or acquisitions in Transport, Defence and Energy.

“A law equally important in the making, is the draft of the Strategic Investments Law. We have extremely important fields, and I would mention three of them, namely Transport, Energy and Defence, where the inexistence of such a law leads to some bottlenecks that cause a halt or brake public investments. (…) Through this law of strategic investments we want the big investment that will be made to take place within a framework as transparent as possible, but ensuring a better dynamics than what is happening at the moment. (…) These provision are linked, and they will be subject to a public debate, to issues which will simplify the former. (…) I can give you many practical examples where the beginning part, the pre-feasibility, feasibility studies, the potential expropriations, the entire design, to discuss about the infrastructure works, often take longer than that work’s performance. That is the starting point framework, three areas will certainly be achieved, Transport, Defence and Energy so that the strategic investment be implemented in a transparent, more dynamic manner,” said Sorin Grindeanu in a press conference at Victoria Palace, after the Government sitting.

The Prime Minister stressed that the provisions of the Transport Master Plan approved in 2016 by Government Decision may, under the planned Law of strategic investments, be implemented “at a faster pace.”