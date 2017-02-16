PM Grindeanu, Lebanon Ambassador Mokaddem address bilateral relations evolution

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu welcomed Rana Mokaddem, the Lebanese Ambassador to Romania, in a courtesy visit at the Victoria Palace, on Wednesday.

“The sides reviewed the developments of the bilateral relations between Romania and the Republic of Lebanon. In this context, the Head of the Executive has expressed interest in diversifying areas of cooperation as well as for intensifying contacts at the business environment level of the two countries,” reads a press release of the Government sent to Agerpres.

According to the quoted source, Lebanon is one of Romania’s main trading partners in the Middle East.