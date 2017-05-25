PM Grindeanu on EU funds: More done in two months than in one year plus

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said Thursday that more was done in two months under the incumbent government than the previous government did in one year.

“We will meet, as we have done so far, to monitor the latest developments in the absorption of European funds. All the documents for the accreditation of management authorities are now submitted to the audit authority. Once again, congratulations to those who made it possible. More was done in two months’ time than others did in one year plus. (…) We are talking about steps, as the target is far away, but little by little we will get where we all want to be, namely at absorbing as much European funds as possible,” said Grindeanu.

The prime minister on Thursday attended the signing of the first 11 funding agreements related to the ICT sector under operational programme competitiveness 2014-2020.

“Today’s event was held precisely to convey the message of the Government, the relevant ministries, and to show our determination to speed up things related to the absorption of European funds. There are 10-11 projects under this programme, its second axis ICT, that are now up for contract signing. (…) I, Mrs Deputy Prime Minister, and Mrs Minister and Mr Jianu wanted today to convey a message for support to get things unblocked that were blocked far too long and which are bit by bit reentering normalcy,” added Grindeanu.

Attending the signing ceremony were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development, Public Administration and European Funds Sevil Shhaideh; Minister-delegate for European Funds Rovana Plumb, and Minister of Communications and Information Technology Augustin Jianu, along the 11 signatories of the funding agreements.

“Number of newly established companies in Feb.-Mar. up by 8pct compared to similar period of 2016”

The number of newly established companies in February and March 2017 increased by 8 percent compared to the similar period of 2016, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu stated.

“Today I want to announce just one figure, to the disappointment, perhaps, of those who keep saying that things are going in the wrong directions and so on, you all know. In February and March 2017, the number of new companies established increased by 8 percent, almost 10 percent than in the same period of last year. This is why I gave you this references, February and March, the two months, because as of February, as you all know, the law entered into force on the elimination of the 102 fees made through Parliament. Yet again an extremely important signal, I say,” Sorin Grindeanu stated in the opening of the Government meeting.

Gov’t considers methodological norms for First Rent programme at its weekly meeting

Methodological norms for the “First Rent” programme is on the agenda of today’s meeting of the Government, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said Thursday.

“Methodological norms for the ‘First Rent’ programme is on today’s agenda,” Grindeanu said at the beginning of the weekly meeting.

Labour and Social Justice Minister Lia-Olguta Vasilescu mentioned that the introduction of the “First Rent” is included in the government programme.

“The ‘First Rent’ programme has been introduced in the government programme, the chapter ‘Public policies in the areas of labour and social justice,’ and under it people working more than 50 km away from their domicile may qualify for rent and housing cost subsidies covering about 75 percent of such costs, capped at 900 lei. The ordinance was approved this January. Today, we are bringing methodological norms,” Vasilescu explained.

She added that qualifying for the subsidies are also persons hired after the issuing of the ordinance.

“The good news is that also qualifying for the subsidies are people hired after the issuing of the ordinance until the passage of the methodological norms. From now on applications can be filed for the rime forward as well as for the months starting January, up to and including the current month, if they got hired and want the Romanian Government to subsidise such costs for them,” said Vasilescu.