PM Grindeanu, on possible involvement in fraudulent house sales case in Timisoara: Manipulation of lowest degree

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu deemed, on Saturday evening, the information appearing in the public space about a possible involvement of his in the case regarding nationalized houses being fraudulently sold in Timisoara as “a manipulation of the lowest degree”.

“I saw that in the public space there have been things said that I would be connected to a case. That matter is a manipulation of the lowest degree. I was never responsible, while I was the city’s deputy mayor, of the city patrimony domain. So things are as clear as can be,” the head of the executive said at private broadcaster Romania TV.

Furthermore, he mentioned that he was not called to the National Anticorruption Directorate’s (DNA) headquarters regarding the issuing of Government Emergency Ordinance 13 (e.n. – regarding measures in the judiciary), as some other members of Government were.

Regarding the appointment for a new Justice Minister, Sorin Grindeanu reiterated the fact that there is a possibility for the appointment to regard a person not involved politically, which earned the respect of his colleagues and “which can coordinate policy in the Justice domain”.

The Prime Minister emphasized that it is one of the possibilities “that can be taken into account seriously”, adding that he will have discussions in this sense, and the decision will be taken during the next week, in concurrence with the desires of his colleagues in the Social Democrat Party (PSD) and in the governing coalition.

Sorin Grindeanu also recalled that, presently, work is being done on “two extremely important laws for Romania”, namely the prevention law, which will be a signal given to the business environment, but also at the uniform public pay law.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister emphasized that transport for students will be free, as the Government initially decided.