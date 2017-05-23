PM Grindeanu on possible reshuffle of Gov’t: Each ministry to be analyzed

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu stated on Tuesday that in respect to a possible reshuffle of the Government, a decision will be made in the second part of the week, when “each ministry will be analyzed.”

When asked at the Parliament Palace, during a joint statement with Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea if a reshuffle of the Gov’t is needed, the head of the Executive answered: “We’ll see in the second part of the week and we will analyzed each ministry, just as Mr Chairman Dragnea stated, and you will definitely see the decisions.”

Moreover, Grindeanu referred to a comment made on 17 May in an interview for AGERPRES, when referring to a possible reshuffle he stated: “I don’t know if someone makes changes in the 15th minute when leading 3-0.”

In this context, when asked on Tuesday if the Gov’t has still 3-0, Grindeanu mentioned: “Yes, and it might increase its score. But here we’re not talking about individuality, it’s about a team. And the team is made-up of the governmental team and coalition, the coalition endorses this Gov’t and currently the score is 3-0 and I believe it will increase.”

Furthermore, asked about whom was he referring to when said that there are some people to whom “the ground would feel like sliding from under their feet,” Grindeanu reply: “To the opposition certainly.”

In his turn, Liviu Dragnea reiterated the fact that in the second part of the week the analysis regarding the Gov’t will be carried out.

Moreover, when asked if there is to take place a coalition meeting in the next days, Dragnea responded: “Indeed a meeting.”

The PSD leader was also asked if he tackled this topic on Monday with Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu Tariceanu, and he replied: “Tangentially. Yesterday I have discussed something else with Mr Tariceanu.”