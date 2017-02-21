PM Grindeanu on President’s remarks on budget: Normal scepticism as zero European funds drawn by previous Gov’t

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu says a possible explanation for President Klaus Iohannis’s scepticism over the 2017 national budget drawn up by the incumbent ruling coalition might have to do with the fact that the achievements of the previous government in terms of absorbing European funds was zero, against the incumbent Government’s commitment to draw 5.2 billion euros.

“If I take a look against what happened last year, when the Ciolos Cabinet was at rule, I can say it is normal to be sceptical, given that European funds taken in were zero. People voted for us to do the job and we unveiled and are following an ambitious governing programme with an ambitious budget that includes a very important component of European funds. If you compare 5.2 billion euros, as we have committed to take in this year, to zero, things may be like Mr President said,” Grindeanu told Antena 3 private broadcaster in reply to whether the President’s remarks on the 2017 national budget are “correct” or “exaggerated.”

He added that his relationship with Iohannis is conducted within organisational boundaries.

As far as his relationship with national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea is concerned, Grindeanu said it had been the same since the first days when he became the prime minister, adding that his relationship with co-chair of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), minor at rule, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu is similar.

He also mentioned a visit to the Government House by MP Victor Ponta, saying that he phoned the former prime minister to invite him over to the Government House.

“Each ministry must present situation to-date”

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu declared on Monday that in the next period each ministry must submit a “radiography” of the situation found in the institution and what their aims are.

“Neither I nor my colleagues have spoken of the hard legacy, but you should know that it is necessary and it will happen in the next period – each ministry must come up with an X-ray to date of the situation as they found it and where we want to get to, but it is absolutely necessary and this will happen,” stated Grindeanu at Antena 3 private TV broadcaster.

He said that as regards the European funds, the government is “quite ambitious” in the 2017 budget.

“We aim to attract 5.2 billion euros. Almost half of this amount in agriculture, the rest – the operational programs must start working. It’s a lot of work and no one back down,” the Prime Minister added.

Grindeanu also revealed that the Government has still to implement 11 measures by the end of March.

“This Government will last as long as we keep our promises to people – the governing programme – and this is what we are doing. By the end of March we still have 11 steps in our governing programme that we have to adopt in the Government,” the Prime Minister asserted.