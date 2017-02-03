PM Grindeanu orders declassification of January 31 Gov’t sitting transcript

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu ordered the initiation of procedures to declassify the transcript of the January 31 Government sitting, the Executive’s Press Office informed on Friday.

It was on that very sitting that Emergency Ordinance No. 13 regarding the amendment of the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code was approved.

According to the source, the decision to declassify the minutes can be made through a memorandum approved in government sitting.

“Following these procedures, the transcript of the January 31 meeting will be publicly released,” the Press Office of the Government specified.