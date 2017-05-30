PM Grindeanu: Presidency of EU Council provides opportunity to strengthen European project

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said on Monday that the presidency of the Council of the European Union will offer Romania the opportunity to contribute, “in a consistent manner”, to the strengthening of the European project.

“The Presidency of the European Union Council will also open up opportunities for us, first and foremost a political opportunity, to contribute in a consistent way to the strengthening of the European project … (…) During the respective term, extremely important things will turn up on the agenda. Allow me to give you two examples – the one related to Brexit (…) plus the European elections … Another opportunity – that is if we do our homework well enough – is to prove that we have the technical ability to manage, from our information at the moment, about 350 files that will be negotiated at European level at the time. This is an opportunity I do not want and we, as a country, do not want to miss,” Grindeanu told the National Council for Preparedness of the EU Presidency at Victoria Palace.

The head of the Executive also said that the presidency of the EU Council is “a very big responsibility”.

“In 2019, (…) we will have had 12 years since our accession to the European Union, and Romania will take over the presidency of the European Union Council. We all have the chance to show Romania’s ability to lead for 6 months this forum’s works. Each cabinet minister will chair meetings on their areas of activity, will uphold the European Union Council in its relations with other European institutions and will speak with the international press on behalf of the EU Council. It is a great responsibility that some may not realize at this moment,” Grindeanu said.

According to the head of the Government, the National Council was set up to adopt “strategic decisions” in this training process.

“This Council will adopt the political decisions regarding Romania’s mandate during the presidency. I would like to swiftly move beyond the current assessment stage and see as soon as possible a first draft and the multiannual budget (…) I also insist that all the logistical processes (…) be triggered and that we initiate as soon as possible the discussions on the political mandate of Romania’s future presidency at the Council of the European Union,” Grindeanu mentioned.