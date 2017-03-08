PM Grindeanu says has met President Iohannis, share same opinion on EU

Prime minister Sorin Grindeanu said on Wednesday that he had a meeting with President Klaus Iohannis, adding that they two have the same opinion on the Romania’s stance toward the European Union.

“I had a talk with Mr. President Iohannis. We share a joint viewpoint I already said about, the President also voiced it, we have strengthened it and this meeting took place. (…) I have met with Mr. President and we share an opinion, like I used to say and I’ve declared publicly, a common opinion,” said Grindeanu, after the government sitting.

According to official sources, the meeting of the two high officials took place on Wednesday morning.