PM Grindeanu says he doesn’t share President’s concern regarding budget for 2017

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu stated on Tuesday that he doesn’t share “the concern” that President Klaus Iohannis expressed regarding the budget for 2017.

“We are talking about a draft law adopted by Parliament, which is as transparent as possible. Now, I don’t share the concern that I understand the President conveyed (…). It’s true that it’s an ambitious project and a draft budget which contains all the measures we have incorporated in our governance programme, and it’s normal to be so (…). Moreover, we are ambitious in respect to the European funds absorption, unlike last year,” Grindeanu stated on Tuesday at Antena 3 private television station.

He mentioned that the budget hasn’t just been seen “from one day to the next.”

“It’s not a thing that came out from one day to the next. We maintained our points of view of three weeks ago, we came out with this draft budget in Parliament. Most of it remained in the same version as the one we proposed. It was a normal and constitutional demarche to be sent to the President in order to be promulgated. The budget wasn’t seen just yesterday for the first time. There were public meetings between the Government and the Presidential Administration, about two or three weeks ago the first one, after that one (…) the Romania’s Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT),” the Prime Minister added.

He mentioned that there weren’t any more discussions than what “was seen on display” regarding the budget.

“He stated he will analyze it for a couple of days. We need to step in as soon as possible with an approved budged. Not just we, as a Government, but all the institutions, it’s an entire chain that depends on the approval of the budget law. We are already late as to meeting the timetables,” Sorin Grindeanu added.

