PM Grindeanu: Sending message of Gov’t, ruling coalition stability is important for economy to work well

Premier Sorin Grindeanu said on Friday that it is important that the government and the ruling coalition send a message of stability, so that Romania’s economic development can continue.

“On international ground, I think it is important to prove that we are a strong European nation, and my, our visits to Israel, Austria, France are aimed exactly at this. It is equally important that we send a message of stability of the government and the ruling coalition, as this is one of the Romania’s strengths. We are an oasis of stability in this region, and without this stability the economy cannot work,” Grindeanu said at the start of the government meeting.

He added that both Eurostat and the National Institute of Statistics confirmed Romania’s 5.7 pct economic growth in Q1 2017.