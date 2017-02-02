PM Grindeanu states he in not resigning. “We are not giving up emergency ordinance amending Criminal Codes”

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu declared on Thursday that he has not considered resigning from office, as protesters have demanded, pointing out that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) was voted by millions, and added that he had an important meeting with his party colleagues within the Executive Committee, who nominated him for the position of head of the Executive.

“For me it was very important to meet my fellow colleagues today, the colleagues from the CEx, those who nominated me. It was extremely important for me to see what people who proposed me for this position want. And I have already said this, I have seen, I am looking at all these demonstrations. There are very many people of good faith, there are others, I’m sorry, like the violent groups from last night, whose actions I can’t agree with,” stated Sorin Grindeanu at the end of the PSD National Executive Committee meeting, when asked if he has thought of resigning, as demanded by the protesters.

Journalists repeated their question on resignation, calling upon the fact that hundreds of thousands of people have asked him to leave office, and the Prime Minister replied: “And millions of others voted for PSD.”

Journalists asked Premier Sorin Grindeanu on Thursday, at the end of PSD’s National Executive Committee meeting, what is his message for the hundreds of thousands of protesters who asked for the abrogation of the emergency ordinance that amends the Criminal Codes.

“We took a decision two days ago and we are going forward with it, justified,” the Premier said.

Asked by journalists to give a yes or no answer, the Premier pointed out: “I said no.”

“Neither the JusMin nor I broke the law in any way. Decree observed all procedures”

Premier Sorin Grindeanu also stated that neither Justice Minister Florin Iordache nor he broke the law in any way, the emergency ordinance amending the Criminal Codes observing all procedures.

Asked what was the urgency for the amendments to the Criminal Code, Sorin Grindeanu pointed out he asked Justice Minister Florin Iordache to come up before the Government with “a clear, rapid stance” because people came out to protest something the members of Government had not done, according to news.ro.

“We never talked about amnesty. Juridically, I never heard of this made-up notion of covert amnesty,” the Premier said.

“The Justice Minister came up with this proposal which has observed all procedures precisely in order to defuse this situation, there was also the public consultation… Neither the Justice Minister nor I broke the law in any manner,” Sorin Grindeanu added.

The Premier emphasised that “all procedures were observed.”

“Still 12 measures in governing program for Q1 to implement”

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said on Thursday that for the first quarter of the year, the government still has 12 measures to implement of the total promised in the electoral campaign.

“We have already passed a set of measures that had been scheduled for the first quarter, we still have 12 we need to take to have the Q1 stage accomplished, that is to meet our promises to the people,” Grindeanu said after the meeting of the Social Democratic Party’s National Executive Committee (CExN).

He added that he presented the CExN meeting a comprehensive report with everything the government has done in the last month, because this is the forum that has backed the government, and himself as PM.

Among the already implemented measures Grindeanu reminded the increase of the minimum wage to 1,450 lei, the 20 percent raise of wages in the local governments and the 50 percent hike of the actors’ wages.