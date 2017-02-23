PM Grindeanu submits to President Iohannis list of picks for justice, economy, entrepreneurship ministers

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu has submitted to President Klaus Iohannis a list of his pick for justice minister – Tudorel Toader; economy minister – Mihai Tudose; business environment, trade and entrepreneurship – Alexandru Petrescu, as well as for minister-delegate for European funds – Rovana Plumb.

In a press statement released on Thursday, the Government says the nomination were made “in accordance with Article 85 (2) and Article 106 in Romania’s Constitution as well as under Article 7 and Article 10 in Law 90/2001 concerning the organisation and operation of Romania’s Government and ministries, as subsequently amended and supplemented.”

The National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Wednesday approved Tudorel Toader being nominated to the office of justice minister left vacant after the resignation of Florin Iordache and currently held by acting minister Ana Birchall.

Alexandru Petrescu, the incumbent economy minister, was picked for the office of minister for the business environment left vacant following former holder Florin Jianu’s resignation early this February.

Tudose was elected to replace Petrescu at the Economy Ministry

Also at its convention on Wednesday, the PSD National Executive Committee approved the nomination of the party’s Rovana Plumb to become a minister-delegate in charge with European funds.

Grindeanu says all CVM-related pledges in Brussels will be steadfastly carried out

Premier Sorin Grindeanu said on Wednesday that the government will take all the steps he pledged to during his visit last week in Brussels in connection with the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM).

Asked at the end of the meeting of the Social Democratic Party’s National Executive Committee about his opinion on the European Commission’s report that expresses certain concerns that corruption could affect investments and the business milieu, the head of the government said that he has already explained to the Brussels authorities last week everything he wants to be done in connection with the CVM and for having it finally lifted.

“We’ll look at the report in detail (…) We’ll answer, as the procedure requires us to, and everything I said the other day in Brussels about the steps we will take in connection to the CVM, that’s exactly what we’ll do. It’s very important for us to have a clear and quantifiable understanding of what we have to do as regards the necessary steps for having the CVM lifted, this was also the purpose of the discussions in Brussels,” Grindeanu said, adding that by the end of the week he will request certain clarifications from the EU authorities regarding their CVM-related recommendations, for the Romanian government to know exactly how to outline the path to the final goal of ending the CVM.

The Premier added that the government received no signals so far from the business environment that corruption would hinder the sector’s activity.

Topics discussed with Tudorel Toader focused on CVM, Criminal Codes and situation in prisons

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu stated on Wednesday that in the discussions with Tudorel Toader, who was proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) – Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) governing coalition to take over the Justice Minister office, tackled these three topics: measures which must be implemented in order to lift the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), transposing the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) regarding the Criminal Codes in the legislation and the package of measures that must be adopted in relation to the situation in prisons.

“The discussion with Tudorel Toader, proposal, and if I will manage to get in time I will send these proposals to the Presidential Administration, was a discussion just like the one I had with the others I met with – I announced publicly that I had meetings with some of them – regarding what I want the Justice Minister to do. (…) Firstly, I discussed about what he needs to do in order to remove the CVM, he explained to me, and he will also explain it to you in detail. Moreover, (we discussed – e.n.) about what transposing the decisions of the CCR in the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code means, it’s an area just as important, and the manner in which this will happen,” Sorin Grindeanu claimed in a press conference at Parliament, when asked about what he discussed with Tudorel Toader on the background of his tenure at the Justice Ministry.

The PM added that another topic that was tackled with Tudorel Toader was related to the possibility of a pilot decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) existing regarding the situation in prisons and the package of measures that has to be adopted in order to avoid this pilot decision.

“And all these things in detail, certainly, the Minister will explain to you, if things will be alright,” Grindeanu added.

The PM explained that the nomination of Tudorel Toader as proposal for the Justice Ministry resulted following some discussions that the two of them had, but also following consultations with colleagues in the PSD and the governing coalition.

“I thought that the experience, we all believed that the experience that the rector has in this area, an experience of almost 10 years at the Constitutional Court, member of the Venice Commission, also the rector of the [Al. I. Cuza] University [in Iasi], a personality who fulfilled everything we requested, in terms of criteria for choosing a head for the Justice Minister. Those were our conclusions, we presented them in the coalition and, certainly, in the National Executive Committee (CExN). He was voted unanimously,” Grindeanu explained.

In his turn, Chairman of the PSD Liviu Dragnea emphasized the PM’s statements about the profile of Tudorel Toader, underlining that he will not be requested to enroll in the PSD.