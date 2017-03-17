PM Grindeanu: There is and there will be no power-sharing agreement with President Iohannis

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu on Thursday said there is and there will be no power sharing agreement between him and President Klaus Iohannis, adding that his cooperation with the Presidential Administration will be correct on themes of major interest to Romania.

“A ‘power-sharing agreement’ is just a document. If need be, the experience of times when there was such an agreement between the Government and Presidency, has overwhelming proved that. Its existence did not protect Romania from permanent scandals, the first of which I remember was related to who should represent us at the European summits. That is why there is and there will be no power-sharing agreement between me and President Iohannis. We need no papers to know what constitutional powers we have and what the institutions we represent have to do,” Grindeanu said Thursday in a Facebook post.

He added that his cooperation with the President will be correct on themes of major interest to Romania, such as the idea of a two-speed Europe.

“That is how it should be. Because if we, here at home, have no shared opinions, why would we demand to be heard in Brussels?,” wrote Grindeanu.