PM Grindeanu to attend meeting of PES heads of state or government

Romania’s Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu will be attending this afternoon a meeting in Brussels of the Party of the European Socialists (PES) heads of state or government, and he is scheduled to have bilateral meetings with European officials.

According to the schedule unveiled by the Romanian Government, Grindeanu will be welcomed upon arrival at Albert Hall, the venue of the PES meeting, by PES President Sergey Stanishev and Romania’s Minister-delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall.

The meeting starts at 12:30hrs, local time, after a photo op.

Around 14:30hrs, Grindeanu will make press statements at the headquarters of Romania’s Permanent Representation with the European Union.

Grindeanu told a news conference on Wednesday at the Government House in Bucharest that while in Brussels he will meet Austria’s chancellor, France’s president, the Czech prime minister and Luxembourg’s prime minister.

The meeting of PES heads of state or government precedes a European summit in Brussels, March 9-10.