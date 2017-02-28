PM Grindeanu to be invited for Prime Minister’s Question Time at Chamber of Deputies

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu will be invited on March 13 for a Prime Minister’s Question Time to be part of a plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, according to the chamber’s standing bureau.

Chamber Secretary Ioana Bran made the announcement on Tuesday after a meeting of the chamber’s leadership.

The opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) has asked that Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu show up on March 6 to discuss emergency ordinance OUG 6/2017 amending and supplementing pieces of legislation and establishing measures for the conduct of investment projects on public money, as well as emergency ordinance OUG 9/2017 concerning budgetary measures for 2017 and the prorogation of deadlines, but the Standing Bureau opted for March 13 instead.