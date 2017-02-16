PM Grindeanu to meet in Brussels with senior EC and European Council officials

Premier Sorin Grindeanu is paying on Thursday and Friday a visit to Brussels, where he is scheduled to meet with senior officials of the European Commission and the European Council.

According to a Thursday government release, the Romanian PM will meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk, First Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans and with European Commission Vice President responsible for jobs, growth, investment and competitiveness Jyrki Katainen.

“I want to assure all our partners in the European institutions that fighting corruption, staying engaged and strengthening our role in the EU are priority objectives of the government I am heading and this approach is in line with the active dialogue we promote with all our European interlocutors,” Grindeanu is cited in the release as saying.

Accompanying the Premier in the delegation to Brussels are Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu and state advisor to the PM Marius Nica, the release says.