PM Grindeanu to pay official visit to Croatia

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu will pay an official visit to Zagreb, on Monday, to meet President of the Republic of Croatia Kolinda Grabar, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and President of the Croatian Parliament Gordan Jandrokovic.

Minister-delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall will also be part of the Romanian delegation.

According to a statement of the Romanian Executive, the items of bilateral and European interest on the meeting’s agenda in Zagreb will include debates on the future of the European Union, with both Romania and Croatia endorsing the need for cohesion and solidarity inside the EU.

“The topic is of interest for both countries, given that Romania has already started to prepare for its first tenure as president of the Council of the EU, in the first half of 2019, and Croatia will hold the office a year after Romania, in the first half of 2020. The two countries also proposed to cooperate for the accession to the Schengen Area, which was highlighted including in talks that PM Sorin Grindeanu had with Deputy Prime Minister of Croatia and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Davor Ivo Stier, in March at Victoria Palace.”

The Gov’t informs that on this occasion, an agreement regarding mutual protection of classified information will be signed, as well as a memorandum of understanding regarding cooperation between Romania’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Croatian Chamber of Economy.