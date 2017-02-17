PM Grindeanu unveils Gov’t priorities to European leaders, reasserts firm commitment against corruption

In Brussels on Friday, Romania’s Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu unveiled the priorities of his cabinet to Chairman of the Council of the European Union Donald Tusk, while reasserting their commitment to continue the fight against corruption.

In a press statement released on Friday, the Romanian Government says the Grindeanu-Tusk meeting addressed the main current affairs in Europe, along with the priorities of the new Romanian government.

“The Romanian prime minister introduced his government’s priorities, with emphasis on economic measures that boost employment and economic growth, all of which are important in the current European context, as well as of direct interest to the citizens. He also reasserted the governments’ commitment to continue the fight against corruption, for which he voiced readiness for cooperation with EU institutions.”

The Government also says that Romania’s involvement and the consolidation of the country’s part in the EU are some of its main priorities.

“EU’s unity and support for deepening European integration are essential, given the current internal as well as external challenges facing the EU. Any initiative that could lead to division must be firmly fought against,” Grindeanu is quoted as saying in the statement.

“No to do list for Romania’s judiciary from EU officials”

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu also said Friday he did not receive any to do list for the Romanian judiciary at his meetings in Brussels with European officials.

Asked whether or not he was asked for a guarantee in relation with the modifications considered in the Romanian judiciary, Grindeanu said, “Do you mean to ask whether or not I have some to do list? No, I do not!”

“I respect protesters’ opinions; I’ve got their message”

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu also stated in Brussels, in relation with the street protests against the amendments in Romania’s Criminal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure that he respects the opinions of the protesters and got their message, but discussions over this topic will be conducted in Parliament.

“I have watched the protests all this time (…) both when there were tens of thousands of people before the Government House and right now, when the level of protests got smaller. I respect the protesters’ opinions and I appreciate their orderly fashion of protesting, and I even appreciate the creativity of many of our fellow nationals displayed all this time. (…) I’ve got the message they sent,” Grindeanu told a news conference in Brussels.

Grindeanu’s statement came in response to what would be his message to the people that keep protesting in Bucharest and to nearly 20 protesters who showed up before the headquarters of the European Commission when he was meeting European officials.

Grindeanu also pointed out that the repeal of the emergency ordinance amending the codes is proof of the protesters’ message having been understood.

“Even if you may make a questionable decision at a time, when rallies and protests emerge in the society, which has happened in our country, it means yours was not the right decision and that is why you have to discard your decision, which we have done. All that regards discussions over this area will continue in Parliament, (…) as more players than just the political class should be involved. That is what I would like to happen,” said Grindeanu.

“ I reaffirmed Romania’s commitment to European project”

Grindeanu stated that during meetings with high officials in Brussels he reaffirmed “Romania’s commitment” “to the joint European project”.

“The discussions were as open as possible, discussions in which we presented the up-to-date situation in the country (…) We explained what we want to do in each domain, (…) in justice, economy and we also wanted to reaffirm the Romanian Government’s commitment to the joint European project,” Grindeanu stated in a press conference in Brussels.

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu was on Thursday and Friday on a visit to Brussels, on which occasion he met with Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, First Deputy-President of the European Commission, Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, and Jyrki Katainen, Deputy President of the European Commission responsible for workforce employment, economic growth, investment and competitiveness.

“Today, I had an extremely important discussion with Deputy President Katainen, extremely focused, on the economic side, on attracting European funds, on all that has to be improved, so that everything we have set ourselves as target, namely the attraction, this year, of 5.2 billion euro, we can carry out,” Grindeanu stated.

The Head of the Executive has made reference to the fact that the 2017 budget was promulgated by President Klaus Iohannis.

“Finally, we have a promulgated budget, which means, given the targets we have set, an economic growth of 5.2 pct (…) Although late, almost end-February, it is a good thing to be back to normalcy (.. .) Through the budget already promulgated yesterday by Mr. President, we have established a 2.95 pct deficit (…) . It’s an ambitious budget (…) If we only look from a certain angle or starting from a certain aspect, our ambition (…) comes from the European funds. It is ambitious to attract more than zero, as it was attracted last year,” Grindeanu specified.