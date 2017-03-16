PM Grindeanu, US Ambassador Klemm discuss establishing museum of Romanian Jews history

*Honorary board membership in future Holocaust Museum proposal extended to Grindeanu

On Thursday, Premier Sorin Grindeanu met a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum delegation accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Bucharest Hans Klemm, the talks focusing on the establishment of a Museum of Jewish History in Romania.

“The main topic of the discussion was the establishment of a Museum of Jewish History in Romania, an overture meant to consolidate education on the history of the Holocaust. The discussion took place against the backdrop in which the Victoria Palace will host, on March 17, the first international summit of the consultative committee on the establishment of the museum,” a Government press release reads.

According to the aforementioned source, Sorin Grindeanu expressed his appreciation for the excellent collaboration between Romanian institutions and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, particularly in carrying out educational programmes as well as the international promotion of the project of a Museum of Jewish History in Romania.

“This project has the support of the Romanian Government, and of other state institutions. We want this project to become a reality as soon as possible and we will closely collaborate in this sense with the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania,” the Prime Minister stated, according to the press release.

The Head of Government thanked the delegation for proposing that he should become honorary member of the board of the future Museum of Jewish History in Romania.

During the meeting, the American side reaffirmed its appreciation for the activity of the ‘Elie Wiesel’ National Institute for the Study of the Holocaust in Romania and for the results of the Romanian Presidency of the International Alliance for the Memory of the Holocaust.

The meeting was also attended by Radu Ioanid, director of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Archival Programme; Paul Shapiro, director of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s High Studies Programmes; Mihnea Constantinescu, special Romanian Foreign Ministry ambassador; Alexandru Florian, director of the National Institute for the Study of the Holocaust in Romania – ‘Elie Wiesel.’