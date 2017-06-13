PM Grindeanu: We desire to continue and develop partnership allowing World Bank to bring Romania added value

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu stated during a meeting held at the Victoria Governmental Palace with a World Bank delegation, that Romania wishes to continue and develop the partnership with the financial international institution.

According to a Government’s press release, the World Bank delegation consisted of Arup Banerji, the Regional Director for the EU countries, Tatiana Proskuryakova, the new Country Manager for Romania and Hungary, and Elisabetta Capannelli, the former Country Manager for Romania and Hungary, at the end of her mandate.

“We desire the prolonging and development of this very important partnership, through which the World Bank has given Romania added value,” said Sorin Grindeanu, quoted in the press release.

The World Bank representatives have also expressed their willingness to continue their partnership with Romania and to provide support for the development of new projects, wishing to know, for this purpose, the directions in which the Government considers the assistance of the World Bank to be necessary.